HYDERABAD: Anasuya Bharadwaj - The name needs no introduction, isn’t it? Obviously, a big yes. She is one of the talented anchors and of course, she has proved her mettle in acting as well. She got accolades for her performance in various films but the 'Rangammattha' character from ‘Rangasthalam’ said about her acting prowess. Anasuya enjoys a huge fan following in the south. Currently, Anasuya is busy with her anchoring as well as acting.

Now, the news is that Anasuya is going to act with Pawan Kalyan. Yeah! You heard it right! Sources say that the beautiful lady will be seen in Pawan Kalyan's next movie which is going to be directed by Tollywood director, Krish. It is learned that Anasuya is going to play a prominent role in the film. The story of the movie dates back to Mughal's period and Pawan is likely to be seen in a different role. As per the filmy circle, the shooting of the movie will start from March this year and is likely to be released by the end of this year or will come in front of the people as Sankranti gift.

On other hand, rumours are doing rounds that Anasuya has been roped in Sukumar and Allu Arjun's next film. As of now there is no official information. Let us wait and see.

