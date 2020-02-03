HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni are busy promoting their upcoming film, Jaanu. The movie is going to hit the theatres on February 7th. The film is a remake of Tamil super hit film, 96 in which Vijay Sethupathy and Trisha acted in the lead roles. C.Prem Kumar is the director of the Telugu version and the producers of the movie are Dil Raju and Shirish. The fans of Samantha and Sharwanand are eagerly waiting to witness the film.

Now, the news is that Sharwanand revealed about the qualities that should be present in his life partner. He is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood and never likes to respond on his marriage. But, now the actor in an interview told that he wants a girl like Samantha in 'Majili'. He added that the character 'Shravani' understands her husband and loves him to the core. Let us hope that Sharwanand should find his girl very soon.

On the professional front, Sharwanand was last seen in ‘Ranarangam’ and the film didn't give the expected results. Let us wait and see whether Samantha's charm is going to add to the movie or not.

