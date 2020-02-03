HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero Nikhil Siddharth got engaged to his long time girl friend Dr. Pallavi Varma. As per the reports, the engagement ceremony of Nikhil and Pallavi took place on February 1st and the engagement ceremony witnessed the family members and a few close friends. The marriage is going to be held very soon and it is going to be a grand affair. Nikhil also shared a couple of photos on his Instagram in which he was seen proposing his girl friend.

Earlier, in an interview, Nikhil told that his girl friend Pallavi is very understanding and never disturbs him during the shooting time or when he goes out with his friends. He added that he loves her a lot. It is also revealed that he met Pallavi through common friends and fell in love with her.