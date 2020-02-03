South Superstar Allu Arjun is already on a cloud nine and enjoying his super success of latest hit Ala Vaikunthaputtamuloo. And apart from it we also know that he will be doing his next movie with Sukumar which is temporarily titled as #AA20.

But there is also a buzz that Allu Arjun will be taking up another interesting project. Here are some details about the reports.

According few sources, Tamil director AR Murgadoss who has earlier directed two Telugu films, Stalin and Spyder, starring Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu respectively, has plans to star Allu Arjun in his next. Reportedly, Murgadoss has also narrated script to Allu Arjun.

But due to Murgadoss's recent Darbar fail at the box office might effect Bunny's teaming up with him.

As Allu Arjun liked the story idea pitched by Murga, he is said to have asked the director to narrate him the full story. If Bunny is impressed by the full narration, the film will take off after Sukumar's movie gets wrapped, reports read.

