HYDERABAD: Maverick director, Ram Gopal Varma tries to grab the attention of all and sundry with his tweets. He never steps back to pass comments on the issues going on in and around the society. RGV who stays active on social media has come up with an update about his next project.
Now, he tweeted that he is going to direct a new film titled, 'Disha'. He added that the film will explain why the rapists who involved in the rape and murder of Disha killed her.
We all know that RGV has created much hype with the film 'Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu'. The film focused on the current political situation in Andhra Pradesh.