HYDERABAD: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his next film. Yeah! You heard it right! The 'Khushi' actor who is busy with his Jana Sena party works is going to enthrall the audience again with his striking performance. The news has been confirmed.
The official twitter handle of Mythri Movie Makers has announced that they are extremely happy to collaborate with Power Star. Harish Shankar who directed the film, Gabbar Singh is going to wield megaphone once again for Pawan Kalyan.
Earlier, many rumours did rounds in the social media about Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar joining their hands together and now it has come true. Post Gaddalakonda Ganesh, news came out as Harish Shankar was busy preparing scripts for the top heroes of Tollywood but now the script has been locked for Powerstar.
Currently, Pawan Kalyan is acting in the remake of Pink film and is also acting under the direction of Krish. These two films are likely to release in 2020 whereas the Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan's film will release in 2021. We all know how sensational the film Gabbar Singh was? Let us hope that this film also turns as a blockbuster.
