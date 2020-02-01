HYDERABAD: Brahmanandam, does the name needs any introduction? Obviously, a big No. He is one of the most popular comedians in Tollywood and every Telugu folk would love to watch him on the screen. Brahmanandam was born in Sattenapalli of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on 1 February 1956. Bramhanandam married Lakshmi and has two sons, Raja Gautam and Siddarth.
Brahmanandam enjoys a huge fan following and in a career spanning three decades, he enthralled the audience with his acting skills. He performed various roles and acted in many films. Today, the actor is celebrating his birthday. On this note, we would like to bring some interesting things about the actor.
- Brahmanandam is a Telugu lecturer by profession. He made his debut in Tollywood with the film Jandhyala’s Aha Naa Pellanta in 1987.
- The comedian holds the Guinness World Record for acting in more than 1000 films.
- The comedy king loves to make sculptures during his free time.
- How many of you know about the cooking skills of Brahmanandam? Yeah! He cooks food to his friends whenever they pay a visit to his home.
- Tollywood young stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan are huge fans of the recipes which Brahmanandam cooks.
- Brahmanandam is an avid reader and loves to read books on spiritualism.
- A huge portrait of director Jandhyala Subramanya Sastry is present in the house of Brahmanandam. Jandhyala is the one who launched Brahmanandam.
- He is one of the highest-paid comedy actors in the country.
- The 'Racegurram' comedian doesn't prefer to go out of the house after 7pm.
- Brahmanandam won six Nandi awards, six Cine MAA, three SIIMA, a Filmfare, awards and many other honours to his credit.
- The actor was honored with Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to Indian Cinema.
Finally, we 'Sakshi Post' wish Brahmanandam a very happy birthday.