Rajamouli has managed to carve a niche for himself in the Telugu Film Industry. The movie, Baahubali, has made him a household name in the Telugu States and has given him national and international recognition. His movies have established themselves to be over the top, packed with action and technically challenging.

‘RRR’ is a movie that has been making all the right noises for it-self. It has dream Cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan Tej and other established names like Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. With a star cast so strong, the movie seems to be getting all the necessary publicity. Even this movie is a big budget movie and the fans cannot wait to get themselves a ticket to watch this movie that is going to be unveiled.

Rajamouli has always been very secretive about his movies, that has led to a lot of people making speculations about the movie, One such whisper has been going around among trade circles and fans is that Rajamouli has taken inspiration for the Movie ‘RRR’ from the movie 300 which is played by Gerad Butler. It is said that Tarak will fight a wolf just like Gerad did in 300. They are also planning for a night fight sequence that is set to happen in the dark just like how it was in the Movie 300.

For people who have watched the movie, they know that the technicalities behind 300 were not an easy task. We also know that Rajamouli is not one to shy away from technicalities. We just are waiting to watch and see the spectacle he is working so hard on. We are yet to receive a verbal confirmation of this from the makers.

