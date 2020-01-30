HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family celebrated the birthday of Anjana Devi, the mother of Chiru on Wednesday. Megafans poured in wishes for Anjana Devi. Niharika Konidela, the granddaughter of Anjana Devi and the daughter of Nagababu shared a few photos from the birthday celebrations on her Instagram. She wished her grandmother a very happy birthday.

At the birthday celebrations, one could spot Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Nagababu's wife Padmaja, Niharika and Sushmita. All the mega fans are going gaga over the pictures and they have now become viral on social media. Megastar was seen taking a selfie with his mother. Mega family members always take time out of their busy schedules to spend some quality time with each other.