HYDERABAD: The shooting of Rajamouli's RRR is going on a faster pace. Post Baahubali, Rajamouli, the maverick filmmaker of Tollywood is coming up with yet another creative stuff, RRR and everyone might be eagerly waiting to witness the magnum opus.

The high budget movie has a huge cast and needless to say about how Rajamouli designs his work. It is all known knowledge that Bollywood star, Ajay Devgn has joined the sets of RRR. Junior NTR took to his twitter and posted a photo and captioned it as he was pretty much delighted to welcome Ajay Devgn to the world of RRR. In the photo, we could see Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Tarak and Rajamouli.