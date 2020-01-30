HYDERABAD: The shooting of Rajamouli's RRR is going on a faster pace. Post Baahubali, Rajamouli, the maverick filmmaker of Tollywood is coming up with yet another creative stuff, RRR and everyone might be eagerly waiting to witness the magnum opus.
The high budget movie has a huge cast and needless to say about how Rajamouli designs his work. It is all known knowledge that Bollywood star, Ajay Devgn has joined the sets of RRR. Junior NTR took to his twitter and posted a photo and captioned it as he was pretty much delighted to welcome Ajay Devgn to the world of RRR. In the photo, we could see Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Tarak and Rajamouli.
The film is going to be an imaginary and fictitious one. Junior NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in the lead characters and they will be seen playing the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju respectively. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the two female leads in the film. Let us wait and see how the film is going to be.
Also Read: This ‘RRR’ Scene Is Set To Create History More Than Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali 2’