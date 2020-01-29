HYDERABAD: Rashmika Mandanna, the super gorgeous heroine has become the most sought after actress in Tollywood. The actress who rose to fame with the film 'Geetha Govindam' and is now basking in the success of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru. On other hand, the 'Dear Comrade' actress is busy with the shooting of the movie, 'Bheeshma' opposite Nithiin.

Now, the news is that the actress will be paired, opposite the young tiger. Yeah! Rumours are doing rounds that this 'Kannada' beauty is going to be paired opposite Jr. NTR for his upcoming movie.

On the professional front, Tarak is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie RRR, directed by the creative director, SS Rajamouli. Jr. NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem. It is expected that the film is going to create a mark as there is a huge cast and it is a Rajamouli movie.

We think that Jr. NTR is thinking ahead as he doesn't want to waste his time post the release of the movie, RRR. It is learned that maverick director Trivikram is going to direct the film. As of now, there is no official information. Let us wait for it...

