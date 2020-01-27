HYDERABAD: The young Rebel Star, Prabhas is busy with the shooting of his next film #Prabhas20. The handsome hunk of Tollywood is one of the hardworking heroes and he never compromises to give his best for the films. His hard work, passion and dedication towards the movies made him reach heights. This pan India hero after Baahubali didn't taste success and now, the actor has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie.

Recently, the makers of the movie have released a poster which raised curiosity levels about the role of Prabhas. Now, the director of the movie, Radha Krishna Kumar took to his Twitter and tweeted as, the third schedule of the movie has been completed. He added that the massive sets by production designer Ravinder Reddy were amazing. He also sang praises for the cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa. He further stated it was a delight to watch the working chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

As per the sources, Prabhas will be seen as a fortune teller and the movie is going to be a period film. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady of the movie. Will Pooja's charm add to the film? Will the movie give fruitful results for Prabhas? Let us wait and see.

Prabhas's last release, Saaho didn't give expected results at the box office and this has hurt the fans of darling. Pooja Hegde was last seen in the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie which released for Sankranti turned as a blockbuster.

Also Read: First Look Poster Of Gopichand’s Next Is Out!