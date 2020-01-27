HYDERABAD: Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Tollywood always takes time out of his busy schedule and plans a vacation with his family. Post, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, the actor went on a vacation. It is known that the film which released for Sankranti has entered the elite Rs 100-crore club. Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and the other stars of the film have tickled the funny bones of the audience. Yesteryear actress Vijayashanti played a key role in the movie which was an added highlight to the film. After coming back from his vacation, the hero will be seen acting in a Vamsi Paidipally's film. As per the reports, the movie is going to be a spy thriller.

Now, the news is that the Mahesh Babu is on a three-month vacation to New York and it is likely that he will undergo knee surgery. Yeah! It is learned that Mahesh suffered a knee injury during the shooting of Aagadu film. He underwent surgery after Spyder movie, but it seems that the pain has again reversed. So, Mahesh jetted off to New York to take pre-operative medical check-ups. Later, the hero will undergo knee surgery and will take rest for three months.

