HYDERABAD: Pradeep Machiraju, a name that needs no introduction for the Telugus. He is one of the most-sought after hosts on the small screen. He has a huge fan following and makes the audience hook to the shows with his perfect timing. He worked for many talk shows on the small screen and now the anchor is going to step into the shoes of a hero. Yeah! You heard it right.

Pradeep yesterday took to his social media and wrote as he is going to come in front of the audience as a lead in his debut film, '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'. Amritha Iyer will be seen opposite Pradeep. A musical poster has been launched by the Tollywood hero, Rana Daggubati on Saturday. Pradeep also thanked Rana for launching it. Anup Rubens is the music director of the film. Munna is the director of the film and is bankrolled by SV Babu under SV Productions banner.