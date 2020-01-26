Tollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia, a versatile actor and a beauty queen, never misses a chance of impressing her fans with her amazing performance in films. Now Tamannah will be seen playing entirely a new role in her next.

The milky beauty of Tollywood was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's blockbuster with Megastar Mahesh Babu. She will be reportedly seen playing a role of Kabaddi coach in her next film, which will be directed by Sampath Nandi and Gopichand will be the male lead.

Talking about the movie and her role in one media interview she said that she will be training a group of athletes in the film. She also stated that the movie genre is completely new to her.

"I've never played such a role and it's a new experience. I am eagerly waiting to show my new look too," she says.

"I am going to play a kabaddi coach and will be training a group of young athletes in the film. It's ironic that I am playing the role of a coach now. I always avoided playing sports in school so it's hectic and challenging to play this role," Tamannah said to one a daily speaking about her role.

She also added that she used to bunk sports classes in school.

Besides Sarileru Neekevvaru, Tamannah was also seen in blockbuster hit Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which starred a pack of amazing actors including Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Nassar.

