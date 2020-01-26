HYDERABAD: Two weeks over for Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' but there is no stop for the collections of the movie. Stylish star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer minted Rs. 109.25 crores so far and the film has broken all the records both in the Telugu states and abroad as well. Trivikram's directorial, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ has hit the theatres on 12th January 2020. The film is doing absolutely well at the box offices in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after the successful run of 14 days. Just have a look at the collections in few places.

Nizam: Rs 35.58 Cr

Ceded: Rs 16.17 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 9.81 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 7.65 Cr

Vizag: Rs 16.59 Cr

Nellore: Rs 3.99 Cr

Krishna: Rs 9.59 Cr

The action family entertainer has won the hearts of the people and needless to say about the dialogues of the film. Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad and others lived in their roles. The big-budget film though clashed with the release of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru proved its strength at the box office.

Is there any need to explain the impact that the songs of the movie have created? Absolutely, a big No. Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa have hit the right chords and the songs are still playing on the loop in most music lover’s mobiles.

