HYDERABAD: Awards are not new for Tollywood prince Mahesh Babu. He won the hearts of people with his strong acting skills and handsome looks. The ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru' actor has won many awards till date and one more to add to the list. Mahesh Babu won first-ever Twitter Star Award for being the most tweeted actor in Tollywood in the year 2019.

Zee Telugu's Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 is going to be aired on Saturday and Sunday (25 and 26 January, 2020) on Zee Telugu.

The award show will witness the celebs dressed to nines and it is surely going to be an eye-feast not only for the movie lovers but also for the others. Celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Regina Cassandra, Khushboo, Mehreen Pirzada, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Pothineni, Allari Naresh and others are going to walk the red carpet. Kalathapavi K Viswanath was honored with the Life Time Achievement Award. Megastar Chiranjeevi won the 'Best Actor Award' for the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Samantha Akkineni won 'Best Actress Award'.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The film is doing well at the ticket windows. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in the lead roles in the film. Now, Mahesh Babu is enjoying the vacation with his family members. The 'Bharat Ane Nenu' actor takes time out of his busy schedule to spend time with his family. After coming from the vacation, Mahesh is likely to take part in the shooting of Vamsi Paidipally.

Also Read: Is Mahesh Babu Interested To Do A Hollywood Film?