HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is breaking all the records. The film has garnered a massive success and earned huge revenue across the world. The film is doing absolutely great at the ticket windows of US, New Zealand, Australia and is creating non-Baahbali records. The release of the movie has clashed with the release of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekvvaru and both the films are doing well. But 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is ruling the box office. There is no stopping Bunny breaking all the records. The film has crossed Rs. 100 crore mark within just a few days.

There is a lot of craze for Trivikram overseas and his earlier films, A Aa, Aravinda Sametha, Agnyathavasi has collected 2 million dollars. This film has entered the elite 300-crore club. It is the first time Allu Arjun got such huge collections overseas.

Trivikram Srinivas directed the film and it is not new for the maverick director to create magic with his films. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was produced by Allu Arvind and S Radha Krishna under the banner Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The music of Thaman also gave the film much hype. Finally, the movie is creating history in the world of Telugu cinema.

