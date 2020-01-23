HYDERABAD: Superstar Mahesh Babu won the hearts of the people once again with his film, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The movie has turned out as a blockbuster and is breaking the records of Baahubali. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the movie and Rashmika Mandanna is in the female lead role. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh are seen in key roles. The film released on January 11 is going great in both the Telugu states and of course shattering the box office records abroad as well. It is not new for Mahesh Babu to live in the roles and once again enthralled the audience with his strong acting skills in the movie. He made everyone burst into laughter with his comedy timing.

Mahesh Babu expressed his happiness over the success of the film and told that he was thrilled with the magical performance of the film. Sarileru Neekevvaru film is one of the best films in the career of Mahesh.

The film collected $27,609 from 134 locations in USA and total gross so far is $2,196,079.

In the two Telugu states, the worldwide share of SarileruNeekevvaru is Rs. 124.42 crore in just 10 days. The collection report (in Rupees) is as follows:

Nizam - 33 cr

Ceeded - 14.65 cr

UA - 17.07 cr

Guntur-9.03 cr

East- 10.06 cr

West - 6.57 cr

Krishna - 7.97 cr

Nellore - 3.62 cr

North America - 8.8 cr

Australia and New Zealand - 0.4

Thanks to Anil Ravipudi who has come up with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has jetted off abroad to celebrate the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. After returning, he is likely to act in Vamsi Paidipally's direction in a new movie. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates...

