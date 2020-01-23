HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu needs no introduction. With time, Mahesh Babu has evolved as an actor and gained a huge fan base in the south. The team of Sarileru Neekevvaru met Jawans of the National Industrial Security Academy. Mahesh Babu and others interacted with them for some time. While speaking to them, he added that he has played one of the proudest characters till date. When asked if he would act in other languages, he said that he will act in Tollywood and is not interested to do either Bollywood or Hollywood films.

Currently, the actor is basking in the success of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The film turned as a blockbuster and has got a phenomenal response from all the corners. The film has stormed into Rs.100 crore club in just 10 days post the release of the film.

The movie is set in the army backdrop where Mahesh Babu is seen as a Ajay, a trained soldier. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru has also delivered a social message. It is a cakewalk for Mahesh to act in any role, isn't it? His films, Murari, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, etc has proven him as a versatile actor. With each passing day, Mahesh is trying to come up with new scripts to mesmerize the audience.

Also Read: Narappa: Can Venkatesh Recreate The Magic Of Dhanush?