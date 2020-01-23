HYDERABAD: This Sankranti 2020 has witnessed two big releases in the South, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Needless to say about how eagerly the fans of Mahesh and Allu Arjun have waited for their favorites films. Now, after the release, not only the fans of Mahesh and Bunny but also the others are going gaga over the movies. The two films are ruling the box office and going great guns at the ticket counters.

But, all the time, there will be only one winner, right? Who is that winner for this Sankranti? We are not comparing the acting skills of the stars in the films and by the way, they are already proved actors. We are just going into the collections reports.

According to the sources, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected a total of $75,419 from 143 locations in the USA and total gross so far is $3,138,983 whereas Sarileru Neekevvaru total gross amount so far is $2,196,079 crores.

Ala Vaikunthapurammulo features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge and the movie has hit the theatres on January 11. Trivikram directed the film and the storyline of the movie is, a millionaire and his driver exchange their newborns and the story continues. Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani and Sushanth are seen in prominent roles. The songs, Ramulo Ramula and Samajavaragamana from the movie are not going out of the heads of Telugu folks. Music by Thaman is incredible and it is surely an added asset for the film. Allu Arjun scored a blockbuster after a break and he is on cloud nine.

