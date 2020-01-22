HYDERABAD: Venkatesh Daggubati is one of the most versatile stars in Tollywood and he always loves to experiment with his looks and roles. Now, Venkatesh surprised all and sundry with his new look. The makers of the movie have released a poster, which is quite different from his regular stories. Venkatesh is gearing up to act in his new #VictoryVenkatesh74.

The 'F2' star is going to enthrall the audience with the Tamil remake of Asuran and the film has been titled as 'Narappa'. It is learned that Priyamani will be seen opposite Venkatesh in the movie. The film is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Babu and Kalaipulidhanu. The shooting of the film is going to kickstart from January 22 and is going to be shot in the areas of Ananthapur of Rayalaseema.

The original movie, Asuran was directed by Vetri Maaran. Dhanush and Manju Warrier were seen playing the lead roles. Asuran is a socio-political film and a thrilling revenge drama of an oppressed family in a village set in the 60s and 70s. The director has derived the story from Tamil novel Vekkai, written by Poomani. The actors in the film lived in their roles and the entire team of Asuran including Dhanush have done a spectacular job.Dhanush for the first time portrayed brilliantly the role of a farmer.

