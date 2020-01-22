Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied knot in 2005 and the couple were blessed with Gautam in 2006 and Sitara in 2012. Currently, Mahesh and his family are on a tour in New York. Mahesh always takes time after the completion of his movie and heads to a vacation. He spends quality time with his family members without giving a miss.

Namrata Shirodkar, an actress, producer and model was born on January 22, 1972. She is the granddaughter of late veteran Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar. Namrata forayed into the film industry with the movie Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and later acted in various Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu films.

As of now, Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' whcih is touted to be one of his biggest hits. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the film. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in the movie. The film is still running great at the box office.

Celebrities from Tollywood are pouring in their birthday wishes for Namrata. Sakshi Post also wishes Namrata a very happy birthday. Devi Sri Prasad, Manjula Ghattamaneni and others wished Namrata. Here are the tweets.