The film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which has been directed by maverick director, Trivikram hit the theatres on January 12. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the movie whereas Tabu and Murali Sharma are seen in prominent roles. This is a hat trick from the combination of Bunny and Trivikram. The two earlier films Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy also went well at the box office. SS Thaman scored music for the film and it created magic.

Anil Ravipudi who gave success to Venkatesh and Varun Tej with 'F2' once again repeated his success story for the film, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starring, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has won the hearts of Telugu people. Devi Sri Prasad's music added to the movie. The film hit the big screens on January 11 and needless to say about how the film is going at the ticket counters. The collections have reached peaks and doing absolutely well not only in the Telugu states but also abroad.

