HYDERABAD: We all know about the history that Rajamouli has created with the two series of Baahubali. Now, the maverick director, Rajamouli is going to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming movie, ‘RRR’. It is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood.

Now, the news is that Bollywood hero ‘Ajay Devgn’ is going to join the sets from today. The official twitter handle of RRR confirmed the news. They tweeted that all the team members are so happy to kick start the schedule with Ajay Devgn. Here is the tweet.