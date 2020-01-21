HYDERABAD: We all know about the history that Rajamouli has created with the two series of Baahubali. Now, the maverick director, Rajamouli is going to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming movie, ‘RRR’. It is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood.
Now, the news is that Bollywood hero ‘Ajay Devgn’ is going to join the sets from today. The official twitter handle of RRR confirmed the news. They tweeted that all the team members are so happy to kick start the schedule with Ajay Devgn. Here is the tweet.
The story of the film, RRR is based on the backdrop of a pre-independent era and it is a high budget movie. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be seen playing the roles of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen as the heroines of the film.
The shooting of the film is going on a faster pace and let us wait and see how the film is going to be.