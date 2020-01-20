HYDERABAD: Nandamuri Balakrishna never steps back to experiment with his looks. His passion for films make him go for that extra mile. Post Ruler, Balakrishna is gearing up for his next film, which is tentatively named as #NBK 106. Balakrishna is seen in a cool look and the photo of NBK is going viral now. Earlier, the Tony Stark look has been the talk of the town.

The tonsured look of NBK grabbed the attention of all and sundry. The netizens are singing praises for Balakrishna's look and are going gaga over his dedication at this age. Let us wait and see whether this transformation is for his upcoming film or on his special interest?

Boyapati Srinu is going to wield the megaphone for the Nandamuri hero and this is going to be the third time for both of them. As per the reports, Miryala Ravinder Reddy is going to bankroll the film under the Dwaraka Creation banner. It is learned that a well-known face will be cast as the heroine opposite Balakrishna in the film. Let us hope that NBK and Boyapati's combination will score a hit once again. The two films, Legend and Simha turned out to be blockbusters. Balakrishna was last seen in Ruler, which was directed by KS Ravi Kumar.

