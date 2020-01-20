The cute little munchkin of Superstar Mahesh Babu, Sitara and her friend Aadhya are stealing hearts with their mischievous actions and naughty expressions. After wooing the audience with their cute interviews with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Madanna, Sitara and Aadhya once again left us spellbound with adorable expressions in their new videos.



Actress Namrata Shrirodkar shared the cute videos on Instagram where the kids are seen recreating the dialogues from Sarileru Neekevvaru.



The dialogue has never been as cute as they have articulated in this video. With their delightful hand and neck gestures, Aadhya and Sitara have just held us captivating with their magical eyes moment.



Take a look at the videos here: