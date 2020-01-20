South India Superstar Mahesh Babu is already on cloud nine with the success of his film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is doing well and minting good at box office.



After spending more than a month with the promotions, pre release event of his movie, the 'Maharshi' actor has finally decided to take a break.



It is quite often that Mahesh Babu takes periodical vacations to spend some quality time with his family. Few months ago the star went on a trip to Italy with his family.



On Sunday, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram and shared few moments from Hyderabad airport. "And we r off!! (sic)," she captioned the photos.



Take a look at the post: