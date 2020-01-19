HYDERABAD: After his magnum opus movie Baahubali, maverick director Rajamouli is busy shooting for his next film, RRR. It is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. Rajamouli plans perfectly and he does not go wrong with his calculations. The team has already announced the release date of the movie, RRR as July 30th, 2020.

But, is the film going to hit the theatres on the locked date is the most sought after question in the film circles? What are the reasons for the delay in the release date of RRR? There are many reasons for it.

The film is set in the backdrop of a pre-independent era and as expected the story is going to be on a grand scale. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be seen playing the roles of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen as the heroines of the film.

At the beginning of the movie, there were so many hiccups like Edgar Jones who had been cast opposite Jr. NTR has been walked out of the film due to some personal problems. Later, at some point of time or another, both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan were injured and for that reason, the shooting of the film was postponed. Rumours are doing rounds that Ram Charan has been quite busy with his production house works and has a jam-packed schedule.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ First Week Collection Will Make You Go Woah!

Also Read: ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Creates A Record That Beats Baahubali And Mahesh Babu

It is learned that Rajamouli wanted to finish the shooting at the earliest possible. But now, a twitter post by Taran Adarsh, a movie critic is hinting that the release date of the film, RRR is postponed to some time around October 2020. In a cryptic tweet, he wrote that a big film, directed by the #Blockbuster director from South India will have a new release date and he further added that the movie is going to release in October 2020.

The Twitterati responded to the tweet and a few are guessing it as RRR and few others as, KGF Chapter 2. Neither of the production houses have confirmed anything as yet so let us wait and see when RRR is going to hit the theatres.