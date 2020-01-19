Stylish star Allu Arjun's latest outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which was released a week ago, has taken the box office by storm. The film has become a massive success across the globe. Although, the film faced huge clash with big films including superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, it is shining bright at the box office. Thanks to gripping direction and amazing star cast performance in the film, within a week of the movie’s release,Ala Vaikunthapurramloo minted Rs 100 crore worldwide.

The film become third consecutive hit for Allu Arjun in Trivikram's direction after 'Julayi' and 'S/O Satyamurthy'. Despite facing heavy competition throughout in the South, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is just unstoppable and creating wonders at the box office. Both the Telugu films, which released in a gap of just one day are minting big numbers at the ticket windows.

Going by trade reports, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has managed to earn $2.48 million has beaten all the biggies like 'Khaidi No 150, A..Aa and 'Geetha Govindam' to achieve this feat at the box office. The film has become the ninth biggest Telugu grosser in USA.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' made the business of $2 million mark at the USA box office.The Latest reports suggest that 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' is being termed as Sankranthi winner of 2020. In this context, this time Allu Arjun's is walking away as the Sankranthi winner with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' and not our Prince Mahesh Babu.

Going by the social media buzz, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer, which has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas went on to collect Rs 96 Cr gross at the global market. This is phenomenal and looks like the trend will continue for some more time.

Also Read:Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Beats Jr NTR’s Movie Record, Deets Inside

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru Collections Beats Rangasthalam

Also Read:Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ First Week Collection Will Make You Go Woah!