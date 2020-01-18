Stylish Star Allu Arjun might be as happy as a sandboy as he had tasted success after quite a long time with the film, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. Directed by maverick director Trivikram and is produced by Allu Arvind and S. Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde played opposite Allu Arjun. Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep and Rajendra Prasad were seen in the key roles in the movie.

Now, the news is that the film unit is planning to conduct a succes meet. Yeah! As per the news, the success meet is going to be held at Vizag on January 19, 2020.

Everyone is singing praises for Allu Arjun and needless to say about the response that the songs of the film have received. Samajavaragamana and Ramulo Ramula are still doing great on YouTube. The film is going great guns at the box office. Reports say that the film has collected Rs.90 crore so far and has crossed a $2 Million mark till date.

