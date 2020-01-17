HYDERABAD: Prabhas is one of the handsome hunks of Tollywood, about how everyone goes gaga over him. He earned a huge reputation and has a pan India appeal. The Baahubali actor always goes that extra mile to create his mark. After Saaho, the actor geared up for his next film with Radha Krishna. The movie has been tentatively named as Prabhas 20 and it has been the talk of the town ever since its inception. The movie has been set in the backdrop of the 1970s. A high buzz has been created since yesterday that Prabhas is going to surprise his fans with some news.
And finally, the news has come. A poster has been released and it looked simply cool. Prabhas was seen staring at the photos which were stuck on the wall. Let us wait and see how Prabhas is going to stun the audience with more news about the film in the coming days. But for now, enjoy the first look of Prabhas in 2020!
The 20th film of Prabhas movie is jointly produced by Krishnam Raju, Vamsy and Pramod under Gopikrishna Movies banner in association with UV creations.