HYDERABAD: The two most anticipated films of Tollywood, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikuntapurramlo' have hit the theatres on the 11th and 12th of January 2020 respectively. Both the films are doing great at the ticket windows and very soon going to hit the 100 crore mark.

From the day of release, the films witnessed huge collections. 'Mahesh Babu' and Rashmika Mandanna starring, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has been directed by 'F2' director, Anil Ravipudi. The film has superb punch lines and needless to say about the comedy touch in the movie. As expected, Mahesh has created his mark in the film and acted with much perfection. Owing to a huge fan following of Mahesh, the film, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has earned a collection of nearly Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively on the sixth day.

The total domestic collection of the film stands between Rs 75 to Rs 80 crores and the worldwide collection of the film has got Rs 95 to Rs 97 crore in all the six days. The entire team of Sarileru Neekevvaru is on cloud nine as they have tasted the success.

Trivikram's directorial 'Ala Vaikuntapurramulo' also earned good reviews and the film is doing absolutely well at the ticket counters. After a break, Allu Arjun scored a blockbuster and everyone is singing praises for the film. Now let us have a look a the box office collections. The film has got Rs. 12 to Rs 9.5 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively so far. The total domestic collection of the film in just four days stood at around Rs 56.5 crore and Rs 59 crore. The worldwide collection of the film is around Rs. 75 crore.

If we see at the US box office collections of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikuntapurramulo', it is around Rs. 1.75 million dollars and Rs. 1.9 million dollars respectively.