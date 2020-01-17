HYDERABAD: 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', was a Sankranti treat not only for Mahesh's fans but also for others. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starring 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is earning good revenue at the box office. Anil Ravipudi who directed 'F2' which turned as a blockbuster held the megaphone for Mahesh Babu as well. As usual Anil Ravipudi created his mark with the film.

Mahesh Babu made everyone smile with his comic timings and one could definitely enjoy his action.

Mahesh Babu also impressed the audience with his performance as Major Ajay Krishna in the film. After a long time, actress Vijayshanti made a comeback and she also acted brilliantly.

Now, it is the time to discuss the performance of Rashmika Mandanna. Did she perform well in the movie or went overboard? The answer may be 'Yes'. She keeps stalking Mahesh Babu and delivers some inappropriate statements. Rashmika is receiving a lot of backlash for her action in the movie. The 'Dear Comrade' actress might have accepted the role, expecting some good films will come to her line. Let us wait and see what is going to come to her way.

