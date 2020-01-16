HYDERABAD: The Income Tax department officials have conducted raids on the residence of South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna in the early hours of Thursday. The IT sleuths are conducting raids on her residence which is located at Virajpet of Kodugu district, Karnataka. It is learned that she has not paid any GST for her properties which are located in Bangalore as well. Sources say that the IT officials are going to issue notices to Rashmika Mandanna today.

Rashmika Mandanna who forayed into the film industry with the movie, Kirrik Party, earned a huge fan following. The actress is busy with her films and is currently enjoying the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Rashmika made her Telugu debut with the film Chalo and later acted in various films like Geetha Govindam, Devadas, Sarileru Neekevvaru, etc. The heroine earned accolades for her strong performance in the film Geetha Govindam and needless to say about how everyone is going gaga over Rashmika role in SarileruNeekevvaru.

Raids on Rashmika or on her father’s businesses?

However, the manager of Rashmika condemned the news about the IT raids on Rashmika’s properties. He added that the IT sleuths conducted raids on Rashmika’s father, Madan’s assets.

