HYDERABAD: The festival of 'Sankranti' brings the entire family together and people will be soaked in exuberance. The three-day festival is celebrated with much joy and happiness. Now, the news is that Tollywood film celebrities have celebrated ‘Sankranti’ with their family members. The stars who are busy with their jam-packed schedule have taken the time off and had a gala time.
The Mega and Manchu family members have celebrated Sankranti in a grand manner. Except for Pawan Kalyan and Nagababu, all the other family members like Ram Charan Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun, Vaishnav Tej, Allu Sirish, Kalyan Dhev, Niharika and others have come together for the festival.
With the two recent hits from Mega Family, Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo' and Sai Dharam Tej's 'Prati Roju Pandage' the celebrations might have multiplied.
On the other hand, the Manchu family also celebrated Sankranti. They never miss to celebrate any occasion. Manchu Viranica posted a few photos on her social media and wished all 'Happy Sankranti'.
Meanwhile, Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj were seen in Chittoor district to witness the Jallikattu festivities there. Now, the photos of both Mega and Manchu families are going viral online.
