Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar in the South impresses the audience with her fabulous acting skills and is known for choosing strong roles in the movies. Now, recent news is that Nayan had cried for almost an hour. Want to know what made her cry? No worries! We are here to tell you.

The 'Sye Raa' actress told that she loves her niece Angelina to the core and considers her as a lucky charm. She added that after the birth of Angelina, she had got many film opportunities. Nayanthara told that she could not spend time with Angelina as she had gone to Dubai. She shared that she cried for an hour as she was missing Angelina a lot.

On the professional front, Nayanthara's Darbar has hit the screens on January 9th, 2020 and the film has garnered a positive response from all the corners. She acted opposite Rajinikanth in the film. The actress is quite busy with a slew of films. Currently, she is acting in movies like Netrikann which is directed by Miling Rau and Mookuthi Amman, helmed by RJ Balaji.

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru US Premiers Box Office Collections

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Audience Review From US Premieres On Twitter