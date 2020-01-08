Sandeep Vanga directorial Arjun Reddy turned the fate of Vijay Deverakonda and the exceptional performance by Vijay made everyone heap praises on the star. On other hand, the film had received a lot of flak but the audience accepted the film. Later, Arjun Reddy, there was no looking back for the star and he is quite busy with the films.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is waiting for the release of ‘World Famous Lover’ and is prepping up for another film ‘Fighter’ directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film, Fighter is touted to be a complete mass entertainer.

