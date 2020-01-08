HYDERABAD: Dhruv Vikram forayed into the filmy dhunia with the movie, Adithya Varma, the official Tamil remake of Telugu movie, Arjun Reddy. Dhruv grabbed attention from all the corners with his acting skills in the film, Adithya Varma. He portrayed the role of a hot-headed surgeon who had severe anger management issues. Girisayya wielded the megaphone for the film. Banita Sandhu, Priya Ananda and Raja were seen in the key roles in the film.
Now, the news is that Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob of all the movie lovers had sent Dhruv a special gift. Dhruv took to his social media and posted - A handwritten card which reads as 'Congratulations On Adithya Varma'.
Sandeep Vanga directorial Arjun Reddy turned the fate of Vijay Deverakonda and the exceptional performance by Vijay made everyone heap praises on the star. On other hand, the film had received a lot of flak but the audience accepted the film. Later, Arjun Reddy, there was no looking back for the star and he is quite busy with the films.
On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is waiting for the release of ‘World Famous Lover’ and is prepping up for another film ‘Fighter’ directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film, Fighter is touted to be a complete mass entertainer.
