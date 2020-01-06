VIJAYAWADA: Power Star Ram Charan Tej who has been the brand ambassador of Happi Mobiles launched yet another new store in Vijayawada. He expressed happiness over visiting Vijayawada and thanked the crowd for their love and affection. In the press meet, The 'Rangasthalam' hero reacted over the MAA controversy and told that the MAA members are sorting out the issue. He also shared news about the magnum opus movie, RRR. He said that 75% shooting of the film has been completed and the movie is going to hit the screens for the summer.

Ram Charan further added that the Tollywood is witnessing more multistarrer films and it is a very good sign. He clarified that he is not planning to act in Bollywood as he is very comfortable being in Tollywood. Ram Charan also told that Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu share a good rapport with each other. Ram Charan also told that he would stick to mobiles for three to four years. He told that he established Konidela Productions to bankroll the dream project of Chiranjeevi. He expressed that he doesn't want to produce films on a regular basis, rather want to focus on his acting.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is busy with his upcoming film, RRR produced by creative director, Rajamouli. The movie is going to be a fictional one and it is all about two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bhee. Junior NTR is another male lead of the film. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen opposite Ram Charan and Tarak respectively.

