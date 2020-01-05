Tollywood's upcoming action movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru's director Anil Ravipudi and his wife are blessed with a boy today, January 5. According to the sources, both mother and son are doing fine. As soon as the news broke that the little one has arrived, many celebrities and fans took to their social media to wish the new paretnts.
The birth of the boy has certainly doubled up his happiness as Anil's upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set for its grand release on January 11. It was actor Mahesh Babu, who took to Twitter to break the happy news to the fans and he also wished the couple and the little one. Take a look at his tweet:
Here are few tweets of other celebrities who extended their wishes to the new parents and blessings to the little one. Check out
The makers of the film has organised a pre-release event to promote Sarileru Neekevvaru today, January 5 in which Megastar Chiranjeevi has been invited as the special chief guest. As of now, it is unclear whether Anil Ravipudi will attend the event or not.
Produced by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju, this movie features Rashmika Mandana as female lead alongside Mahesh Babu.
