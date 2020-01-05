HYDERABAD: Is there anyone who is unaware of the song ‘Samajavaragamana’, a super cool number from the most awaited film, Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'? The answer could be a definite, NO. The melodious number has garnered attention from all the corners and needless to say about the sensation that the song has created on the internet. Seetharama Sastry penned the lyrics for the song and Sid Sriram crooned the song.

Now, the news is that a cover song of ‘Samajavaragamana’ has been out! Want to know who sung the song? It is Shreya Ghosal, the lady who mesmerizes all with her fabulous voice. The song has got million of views immediately after its release. Without late, just give a look at the video.