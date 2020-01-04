HYDERABAD: Tollywood actress Shruti Haassan is planning big this year! Yeah! The pretty cool actress who took a break from her acting career for some time is going to enthrall the audience again with her flicks. During her break, the actress kept herself busy by performing a couple of gigs in London and has come up with some of her music compositions.

Now, the news is that the actress has revealed some interesting facts about Tollywood heroes. In an interview, the actress told that she earned a good reputation for her films like Race Gurram, Sreemanthudu, Balupu but Gabbar Singh is one film that will always be special to her. She further expressed her opinion about the Tollywood film stars like Mahesh Babu calling him Handsome, Pawan Kalyan – Stylish Person, Bunny – Works with dedication and Prabhas’ Height.

On the professional front, the ‘Race Gurram’ heroine is gearing up for her upcoming film which is tentatively titled as RT 66. Gopichand Mallineni is going to wield the megaphone and Ravi Teja will be seen as the male lead in the film.

