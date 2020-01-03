The video opens with the dialogue, 'Love is about compromise, Gautham' and then comes Raashi Khanna. The background music is intense and we could see all the four heroines of the film. The movie is touted to be a romcom. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabella Leite and Catherine Tresa will be seen as the female leads in the movie. Kranthi Madhav is the captain of the ship whereas KS Rama Rao is going to bankroll the film under Creative Commercials. Gopi Sundar is the music director of the film. We think the BGM and few visuals in the teaser gave the feel of Arjun Reddy. What say guys! Let us wait and see how the film is going to be.

