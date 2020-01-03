HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun is one of the most energetic actors in Tollywood and needless to say about how much he loves his family. Allu Arjun is not only a lovable husband but also a doting father to his kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. He always takes time out of his busy schedule and spends with his family.

The loving couple, Allu Arjun and Sneha never ever steps down to share beautiful photos and videos with the fans. Now, Sneha Reddy, the wife of Allu Arjun took to her Instagram and posted an adorable video where he is seen having a cutest conversation with his daughter Arha about the ‘Ramulo Ramula’ song. To a question that what is the next film of Allu Arjun? The little munchkin answered as 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Later she told that Allu Arjun does 'Dosa Step' in Ramulo Ramula song. Just look at the video which is so adorable and it is going viral on social media.