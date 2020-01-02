HYDERABAD: Tollywood handsome hunk, Vijay Deverakonda has created a mark in Telugu cinema with the film, Arjun Reddy. He impressed audience with his strong acting skills and is busy shooting for his upcoming film, World Famous Lover. Now, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actor confirmed that the teaser is going to be unveiled tomorrow at 4:05 PM.
Vijay posted a photo on his Instagram and it is truly intense. The film is touted to be a romcom. Let us wait and see how the teaser is going to be.
It is all known knowledge that Vijay is going to romance with four actresses, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabella Leite and Catherine Tresa. Kranthi Madhav is the captain of the ship whereas KS Rama Rao is going to bankroll the film under Creative Commercials. Gopi Sundar is going to score the music for the film.
Also Read: ‘Majili’ Director To Create His Next Money Spinner With Vijay Devarakonda