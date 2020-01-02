HYDERABAD: Tollywood handsome hunk, Vijay Deverakonda has created a mark in Telugu cinema with the film, Arjun Reddy. He impressed audience with his strong acting skills and is busy shooting for his upcoming film, World Famous Lover. Now, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actor confirmed that the teaser is going to be unveiled tomorrow at 4:05 PM.

Vijay posted a photo on his Instagram and it is truly intense. The film is touted to be a romcom. Let us wait and see how the teaser is going to be.