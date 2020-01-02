HYDERABAD: Tollywood film stars assembled for the inauguration of Movie Artistes' Association Diary 2020 launch on Thursday.

Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Murali Mohan, Krishnam Raju, T Subbi Rami Reddy, Jayasudha, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Naresh, Hema and various other members and the press attended the event which took place at Park Hyatt Hotel with much extravaganza.

Chiranjeevi who attended the event as the chief guest in the meeting wished New Year greetings for everyone and congratulated the members of MAA for supporting the other artistes.

He asserted that it is important to generate corpus funds and told that the Chief Minister of Telangana is ready to work for the development of Telugu film industry. He further stated that all the members of MAA should work hand in hand but shouldn't fight with one another. Megastar told that he is going to support Naresh, Jeevitha, Rajashekar, Hema, Banerjee and various others for the development of MAA.

Later Tollywood film star Rajashekar reacted to the statements made by Chiranjeevi. He grabbed the mike from writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna even as he was about to speak and stressed that he didn't act in any film post electing as executive president of MAA . He also touched the feet of Chiranjeevi and other who were sitting on the dais much to the shock of others who were watching the event unfold unexpectedly in front of them. He criticised Chiranjeevi and added that there was no unity among the 26 members of Movie Arts Association. Rajashekar told that he didnt want to hide anything that is going on in MAA. Even as Jayasudha was asking him to stop in a subtle manner , he continued speaking, with Chiranjeevi and other on the dais visibly upset with his uncalled for interruption. He walked out of the MAA meeting abruptly and left the place in a huff.

Jeevitha Rajasekhar later apologised for the inconvenience caused and spoke her mind about the matters of affair in MAA.

Also Read: MAA Fight In The Open, Chiranjeevi Slams Rajasekhar