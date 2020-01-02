HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi scored a blockbuster with his recent flick, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He got accolades from all corners for his stupendous acting skills in the film. Post Sye Raa we all know that Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his new film and Trisha will be seen acting opposite him.

Finally, the day has come... The shooting of Megastar's 152nd film has started today. Koratala Shiva is going to wield the megaphone for Chiranjeevi. The film is jointly bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company banner. It is said that the film will hit the theatres on August 14, 2020. Mani Sharma is going to score the music for the film.

Sources say that the film is surely going to meet the expectations of audience and Chiru will be seen in a complete new avatar. It is learnt that he will be seen as an employee who works in the endowment department; how Chiranjeevi is going to protect the property of temple lands and how he deals with the irregularities that exist in endowments department forms the crux of the story. Rumours are doing rounds that Regina Cassandra might also be seen in a special song. As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it.

