Social media is flooding with the wishes and greetings on New Year's eve all over the world. Film industry stars from across the globe are extending their new year's wishes with positivity and hopes to their millions of fans and followers and so did our very own Tollywood!



Today on the occasion of New Year, the makers of Sarlieru Neekevvaru unveiled a new poster from this film which introduces the complete family. Seen on the poster are Superstar Mahesh Babu, Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna, actress turned politician Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Sangeetha and others are seen wishing everyone a Happy New Year.



Take a look at the poster.