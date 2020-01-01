Social media is flooding with the wishes and greetings on New Year's eve all over the world. Film industry stars from across the globe are extending their new year's wishes with positivity and hopes to their millions of fans and followers and so did our very own Tollywood!
Today on the occasion of New Year, the makers of Sarlieru Neekevvaru unveiled a new poster from this film which introduces the complete family. Seen on the poster are Superstar Mahesh Babu, Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna, actress turned politician Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Sangeetha and others are seen wishing everyone a Happy New Year.
Take a look at the poster.
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit the screens on 11th January. Music is delivered by Devi Sri Prasad. This is the first time, Mahesh Babu teamed up with Rashmika Mandanna and he is playing the role of an army man- Major Ajay Krishna.
Makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming action drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo have also released a new poster on New Year. Talking about the poster, Bunny is seen in a lover boy avatar holding a rose and wishing his fans and followers a Happy New Year 2020.
Take a look at the poster here!
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film will be releasing on 12th January. Touted to be a complete entertainer, this movie has Pooja Hegde in the female lead.
Interesting news is that the Film Makers Guild requested the producers of Sarlieru Neekevvaru & Ala Vaikunthapurramloo not to release the movie on the same day,hence the one day gap between both the movies.A New Year bonanza for film goers , we have to wait for another eleven days to see how both the films fare at the box office.
