South superstar Ravi Teja never fails to entertain his audience with his amazing power-packed performances from action to romance and also comedy-dramas. He will be next seen in action-drama titled as Krack. The first look of the film was revealed on January 1, 2020, as a New Year's Day gift to all Disco Raja's fans.



Talking about the poster, Ravi Teja is seen in a cop uniform holding a glass bottle. He is seen looking at something with a soda bottle like it was a magnifying glass as if he is ready to 'Krack' a case whatever that is about. Or maybe he is about to 'Krack' some criminal's skull. You can also see three people in the background who are behind the bars. Through the poster, it is clear that Ravi Teja is all set to entertain his fans as a cop in the year 2020. However, it is not first that Ravi Teja will be seen as a cop but we are expecting something unique this time.



The actor also took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster wishing and extending new years greetings to his fans and followers. Take a look at the post: