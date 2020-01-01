HYDERABAD: Tollywood former heroine and super gorgeous Renu Desai posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram and we can surely say that it is a New Year treat for all power star Pawan Kalyan's fans.
So do you want to know the news? The ‘Badri’ heroine and Pawan Kalyan's former wife shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan and her daughter Aadya, together in one frame.
She wrote as, ‘Kids so magically and beautifully take features from their parents. At times she looks so much like me and most of the times she looks like a copy of her Naanamma and her Nana… Aadya is my camera’s favourite person’.
Check out her Post here:
Isn’t it a big surprise for all the power star fans? Obviously, a big Yes. Not only the mega fans, but also the others are in awe of the photo. The picture, which Renu shared today on her social media is going viral now.
It is well known that Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan got married in 2009 but unfortunately, the couple parted ways in 2012. The couple was blessed with a son named Akira Nandan and daughter Aadya. We have seen many times, Renu expressing her love and gratitude towards Pawan Kalyan in interviews and through her social media account. Though Renu acted in couple of films she managed to etch her name on the walls of cinema.
However, the actress is gearing up to create her mark in the world of cinema and we have to wait and see with what she will come out with.
