HYDERABAD: Tollywood former heroine and super gorgeous Renu Desai posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram and we can surely say that it is a New Year treat for all power star Pawan Kalyan's fans.

So do you want to know the news? The ‘Badri’ heroine and Pawan Kalyan's former wife shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan and her daughter Aadya, together in one frame.

She wrote as, ‘Kids so magically and beautifully take features from their parents. At times she looks so much like me and most of the times she looks like a copy of her Naanamma and her Nana… Aadya is my camera’s favourite person’.

Check out her Post here: